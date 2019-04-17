



— Parents in a Sacramento-area community worry their kids have become targets at a local park. Multiple agencies, including the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, have responded to reports of a man harassing kids at Robert Frost Park.

“You have a community that is obviously in an uproar now, something needs to happen,” said Nathan Brandon, The Foothill Farms Little League coordinator.

Brandon said he was coaching his little league team Friday when he heard about an older man following kids into the bathroom and grabbing them. Parents say the same man was at the park again Tuesday.

“If you think about what could have happened and what could still happen if this guy is still out here, it’s gut-wrenching to me,” Brandon said.

READ ALSO: Sheriff: Woman Arrested For Threatening To Stab 2 Juveniles

Three separate law enforcement departments have responded to this situation at Robert Frost Park. All of them tell CBS13 they have not been able to find a suspect. They said reports of suspicious behavior at parks increase this time of year because more people are at the park.

“People that are involved just want their kids to be safe,” said Michael Baker, a Twin Rivers school board trustee.

Police said to make an arrest, they need witnesses and positive identification of the suspect. Police can cite a person for “annoying a minor.” It’s a misdemeanor that could mean jail time or a hefty fine. But that requires the same proof as an arrest. Police say they don’t often cite people under that law.

READ: Police Alert Public After Razor Blades Found Hidden In Gas Pump Handles

For now, people in Foothill Farms are working together to stay safe.

“It could happen to any one of our kids out here. We need to be diligent as parents and keep an eye on our kids,” Brandon said.

Police are planning to step up patrols at Robert Frost Park, but that’s something they do routinely in the summer.