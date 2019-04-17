  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery at a GameStop Wednesday afternoon.

Reports of the armed robbery came in around 2 p.m. Wednesday at the GameStop on Garfield Avenue. The suspect reportedly took an unknown amount of cash and drove off in a vehicle.

An unmarked unit then spotted the vehicle and started a pursuit, which was followed by a foot pursuit.

Deputies said the suspect was taken into custody and located a handgun on Auburn Boulevard near Interstate 80.

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.

