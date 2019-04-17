  • CBS13On Air

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A woman is behind bars after allegedly threatening to stab two juveniles.

(Credit: Tuolumne County Sheriff)

The Sheriff’s office said 27-year-old Kendra Sanguinetti was wanted on assault with a deadly weapon charge in connection to a confrontation that happened at an apartment on Preston Lane in Jamestown the week before.

Sanguinetti reportedly got into a verbal argument with two juveniles and threatened to stab them. She allegedly had a knife and was disarmed by a bystander as she lunged toward one of the juveniles, but she left the apartment before deputies arrived.

On Tuesday afternoon, a deputy spotted and arrested Sanguinetti while she was walking on Snell Street in Sonora. She was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and a warrant for failing to appear on theft charges.

