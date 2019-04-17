TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A woman is behind bars after allegedly threatening to stab two juveniles.
The Sheriff’s office said 27-year-old Kendra Sanguinetti was wanted on assault with a deadly weapon charge in connection to a confrontation that happened at an apartment on Preston Lane in Jamestown the week before.
Sanguinetti reportedly got into a verbal argument with two juveniles and threatened to stab them. She allegedly had a knife and was disarmed by a bystander as she lunged toward one of the juveniles, but she left the apartment before deputies arrived.
On Tuesday afternoon, a deputy spotted and arrested Sanguinetti while she was walking on Snell Street in Sonora. She was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and a warrant for failing to appear on theft charges.