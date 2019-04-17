SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Ricardo Leo Colindres, who is suspected of kidnapping then shooting his pregnant ex-girlfriend three years ago.
Colindres reportedly shot his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend in the head in April of 2016. The woman was eight months pregnant at the time. The victim and the child survived the attack.
Pacifica police believe Colindres might be hiding in the Central Valley, south of Sacramento. He has family in the Brisbane area, as well as parts of the California Central Valley in the areas of Lodi and Burson, California. He is also reported to frequent the area of Las Vegas, Nevada.
He is described as a 28-year-old Hispanic male, 5’-5” tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
An arrest warrant has been obtained for two counts of attempted murder and attempted kidnapping in this incident.
Officials said Colindres knows he is wanted and may have altered his appearance. He has also been featured on the website Northern California’s Most Wanted at northerncaliforniamostwanted.org
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Colindres is asked to call the U.S. Marshal’s Tipline at 1-800-336-0102 or the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314. Information may be provided anonymously by calling the Silent Witness Tip Line at 650-359-4444. Colindres is considered armed and dangerous; if he is seen immediately call 9-1-1.