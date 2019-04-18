LIVE COVERAGE:Attorney General Barr set to release redacted Mueller Report
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man is under arrest after a short chase in Sacramento County Thursday morning.

The chase ended on Lerwick Road, off of Edison Avenue.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were about to serve a search warrant at a home when the suspect pulled out and drove away – not knowing SWAT was in front of the home.

A short chase soon ended in front of a second home. The suspect then surrendered.

Deputies say a baby was in the car during the chase. The baby is OK.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

It’s unclear what the suspect was wanted for.

