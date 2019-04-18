Comments
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man is under arrest after a short chase in Sacramento County Thursday morning.
The chase ended on Lerwick Road, off of Edison Avenue.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were about to serve a search warrant at a home when the suspect pulled out and drove away – not knowing SWAT was in front of the home.
A short chase soon ended in front of a second home. The suspect then surrendered.
Deputies say a baby was in the car during the chase. The baby is OK.
The name of the suspect has not been released.
It’s unclear what the suspect was wanted for.