LIVE COVERAGE:Department of Justice releases the redacted Mueller report
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cocaine


LOS ANGELES (AP) – Federal prosecutors say three South American men face life in prison after being convicted in California of trafficking $28 million worth of cocaine on the open ocean.

The Union-Tribune reports the three were found guilty Tuesday in San Diego of charges including intent to distribute cocaine on board a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says the men threw bails of cocaine overboard while being chased near Ecuador in December 2017. They were arrested after a Coast Guard marksman shot and disabled the smugglers’ boat.

Officials say they trafficked more than 2,700 pounds (1,225 kilograms) of cocaine.

Adrian Andres Cortez-Quinonez, Segundo Marcial Dominguez-Caicedo and Victor Gaspar-Chichande each face life behind bars and a $10 million fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 15.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s