PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Robert Anthony Nunn was just 20-years-old when two Japanese torpedoes sunk his warship, the USS Northampton, in the Battle of Guadalcanal.
He recalls having to jump off that ship as it sank into the Pacific off the Solomon Islands.
His Navy records show he earned five medals during the war; the American Area, American Defense with 1 star, Victory Medal, Good Conduct with 1 star and Asiatic Pacific with 17 stars.
When Nunn returned from battle in 1946, collecting those medals was not a priority.
Seven decades later, Nunn is now 96-years-old. Getting those medals became a priority for his daughter Ginny and her husband Richard Petrovsky. They felt like they were hitting roadblocks with the government and turned to CBS13.
Call Kurtis Volunteer Luanne advocated for Nunn through the El Dorado County Veterans.
It took six months, but Nunn received his medals.
Nunn turns 97 in June.