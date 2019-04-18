LIVE COVERAGE:Department of Justice releases the redacted Mueller report
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ceres, stanislaus county

CERES (CBS13) – Police in Ceres say they’re seeing an uptick in people carrying BB guns that look almost indistinguishable from real guns.

The Ceres Police Department said in a Facebook post on Thursday that officers have been finding the toy guns in people’s waistbands and in vehicles.

Not only do the BB guns look like real guns, some also have realistic looking bullets that hold the pellets.

Can you tell that this BB/pellet gun isn’t a real revolver? (Credit: Ceres Police Department)

Officers note that, while possessing these kinds of BB guns isn’t in itself illegal, carelessly carrying such items could end in tragedy. Further, officers say brandishing a BB gun to intimidate someone is a misdemeanor that could lead to a 30 day stay in jail.

If ever stopped by an officer, police urge people who own realistic looking BB guns to keep their hands in plain sight and not reach for the gun to show the officer it’s a replica. Owners should tell the officer where the gun is located and follow directions of the officer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s