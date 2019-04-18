MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Marysville police arrested 45-year-old Luis Ubias Wednesday on felony child molestation charges.
A mother reportedly brought her 5-year-old daughter into the police station Tuesday to report the young girl had been molested. The 5-year-old had been attending local daycare “Leonor Family Child Care” in Marysville for two years.
Police said the child had told her mother on Monday night that the daycare owner’s husband, Ubias, had touched her inappropriately several times. After an investigation, Ubias was arrested on a variety of felony charges.
Police also said the California Department of Social Services-Community Care Licensing Division, which issues home child care licenses, was notified and will be conducting their own investigation into the incident.
Officials are encouraging parents of children that have attended this daycare in the past to contact the police department. They said this is an ongoing investigation and there may be more potential victims that may come forward.