Comments
LAS VEGAS (CBS13) – Police have arrested a third suspect in the death of Monterey doctor Thomas Burchard.
Jon Kennison, 27, was booked into a Las Vegas jail Wednesday on murder charges.
READ ALSO: Playboy Model Kelsey Turner Arrested In Stockton In Connection To Doctor’s Murder
Former Playboy model Kelsey Turner was arrested in Stockton last month. An alleged accomplice, 30-year-old Diana Nicole Pena, was also arrested. Both are facing murder and conspiracy charges.
Dr. Burchard’s body was found abandoned in a car on Nevada State Route 147 back in March 7. Authorities say he had been bludgeoned to death.