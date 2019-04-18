LIVE COVERAGE:Department of Justice releases the redacted Mueller report
Filed Under:Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are crediting three good Samaritans with helping rescue a driver who crashed into a Modesto canal Thursday morning.

The incident happened near East Briggsmore and Roselle avenues.

A driver had some sort of medical emergency and ended up crashing into the canal. (Credit: Modesto Police Department)

Modesto police say a driver apparently had some sort of medical emergency, causing them to crash into the canal.

Three passerby’s – Art Mondragon Jr., Art Mondragon Sr. and Mark Polkingorn – jumped into action and helped the driver get out of the car, which was partially submerged in the canal.

Three bystanders jumped into the canal to get the driver out. Modesto Fire and a tow company also helped. (Credit: Modesto Police Department)

Modesto Fire crews and Meyers Tow also helped with the rescue, police say.

The driver has been taken to the hospital.

