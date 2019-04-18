Comments
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Deputies have detained a male subject after a police chase that started in Rancho Cordova. The driver reportedly did not pull over during a traffic stop, prompting the pursuit.
Officials say the chase started in Rancho Cordova at Mather Road, went up to Folsom and then back down the freeway. The suspect exited on Power Inn Road, where the chase ultimately ended on Industrial Parkway.
No injuries were reported in the chase. Deputies have not said what prompted the chase.
This is a developing story.