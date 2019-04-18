



Curious just how far your dollar goes in East Sacramento?

According to Walk Score, this Sacramento neighborhood is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in East Sacramento is currently hovering around $1,456.

So, what might you expect to find if you’re on a budget of $1,500 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1514 42nd St.

Listed at $1,500/month, this studio unit is located at 1514 42nd St.

In the furnished single-family home, you can anticipate in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and on-site management. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

3900 H St.

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 3900 H St. It’s listed for $1,495/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the unit, there are granite countertops, high ceilings and a fireplace. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

3624 H St.

Here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 3624 H St. that’s also going for $1,495/month.

In the unit, you’ll get a dishwasher, a fireplace and central heating and air conditioning. The building offers on-site laundry, a swimming pool and on-site management. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

3300 J St.

Finally, check out this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that’s located at 3300 J St. It’s listed for $1,445/month.

In the unit, you’ll have hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and storage space. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

