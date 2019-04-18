SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Major League Soccer just made two big announcements.
The league has invited Sacramento and Saint Louis to make formal presentations to the MLS Expansion Committee regarding their bids.
The league is also expanding to 30 teams, up from the previous target of 28.
The league’s owners made those decisions at a meeting in Los Angeles on Thursday.
ALSO: $252.2M Sacramento Railyards Stadium Deal Contingent On Being Awarded MLS Team
The MLS says the presentations to the Expansion Committee from the bid cities should address:
- Final stadium bid
- Corporate commitments
- Composition of its ownership group
- Detailed economics on funding
- Strategic plans for fan development
- Commitments on player development
- Details on community programs
The Sacramento Republic FC just sent out the following statement about today’s news:
Today is a monumental step in the process and we are closer than ever to reaching our goal of bringing Major League Soccer to Sacramento. There isn’t a better fit for MLS than our city and today’s announcement is a testament to the strength of Sacramento’s bid, and most importantly, to the faith and devotion of Republic FC fans. We will continue our ongoing communication with the Commissioner and with MLS and look forward to finalizing all next steps to deliver MLS to Sacramento.