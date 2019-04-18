Filed Under:child molestation charges, Marysville News

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Police are searching for a 34-year-old Marysville man accused of molesting a female victim.

(credit: Marysville Police Department)

Officers said the female victim arrived at the police department Sunday to report she had been molested six to eight years ago. The victim reported there were multiple incidents that occurred over the course of time.

Police are now searching for Adrian Angel, 34. The police department has an active felony $100,000 warrant for Angel.

Officials believe Angel knows he is wanted and encourage anyone that knows his whereabouts to contact the police department.

