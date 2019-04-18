Comments
MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Police are searching for a 34-year-old Marysville man accused of molesting a female victim.
Officers said the female victim arrived at the police department Sunday to report she had been molested six to eight years ago. The victim reported there were multiple incidents that occurred over the course of time.
Police are now searching for Adrian Angel, 34. The police department has an active felony $100,000 warrant for Angel.
Officials believe Angel knows he is wanted and encourage anyone that knows his whereabouts to contact the police department.