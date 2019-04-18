LINCOLN (CBS13) —Lincoln Police arrested a 19-year-old suspect Thursday after he reportedly struck a victim in the face with a handgun, fired a shot into a car, and refused to leave a home with another person.
Police said they were notified of possible shots fired in the 50 block of E Street. Officers located a victim who said Alexzander Bradley had struck him in the face with a gun. As the victim tried to drive away, Bradley reportedly fired at least one round through the back window of the victim’s car.
Officers found Bradley was inside a nearby residence with at least one other person, but he refused to come out. With the assistance of the Placer Couty Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiation Team, Special Enforcement Team (SWAT), and Rocklin Police, officers eventually got Bradley to leave the residence and took him into custody.
Bradley was arrested for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. The other person in the residence, 18-year-old Rosalinda Ortega, was arrested for interfering with a peace officer and booked into the South Placer Jail.