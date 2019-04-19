DAVIS (CBS13) — Traffic is backing up on eastbound I-80 near Davis because of a vehicle fire.
This is happening near the Richards Boulevard exit.
Scene of the car fire in Davis. (Credit: Dianna Koering)
We will update this breaking news story when we get additional information.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.