ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A soldier from Sacramento County is working to get a dog he formed a special bond with in Afghanistan back to the US.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the soldier, named Joe, is a close friend of one of their deputies.

Joe says, during his deployment in Afghanistan last year, his dog Achilles passed away.

In comes “Ducky,” a stray dog that wandered into the base. Ducky – named for how she waddled liked a little duck – and Joe were soon inseparable, but their contact was limited due to stray dogs not being allowed on base.

Ducky the Afghani dog. (Source: Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

At some point during the deployment, Ducky and some other dogs were being transported to Kabul. An explosive then hit the truck – killing the driver and others inside.

Joe thought Ducky had been killed. But, a few weeks later, Ducky appeared again in front of the base.

Ducky was taken to a local veterinarian to be checked out. Joe has also started a fundraiser to get Ducky – and several other dogs from Afghanistan that soldiers have found – back to the US.

A fundraiser on Nowzad has already raised the nearly $15,000 they’re aiming for to get the dogs out of Afghanistan.

