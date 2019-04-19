ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A soldier from Sacramento County is working to get a dog he formed a special bond with in Afghanistan back to the US.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the soldier, named Joe, is a close friend of one of their deputies.
Joe says, during his deployment in Afghanistan last year, his dog Achilles passed away.
In comes “Ducky,” a stray dog that wandered into the base. Ducky – named for how she waddled liked a little duck – and Joe were soon inseparable, but their contact was limited due to stray dogs not being allowed on base.
At some point during the deployment, Ducky and some other dogs were being transported to Kabul. An explosive then hit the truck – killing the driver and others inside.
Joe thought Ducky had been killed. But, a few weeks later, Ducky appeared again in front of the base.
Ducky was taken to a local veterinarian to be checked out. Joe has also started a fundraiser to get Ducky – and several other dogs from Afghanistan that soldiers have found – back to the US.
A fundraiser on Nowzad has already raised the nearly $15,000 they’re aiming for to get the dogs out of Afghanistan.