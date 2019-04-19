



— A valley town is seeing a troubling trend: people packing “realistic looking” toy guns . Ceres police have turned to social media to warn the public of the dangers of carrying replica BB handguns.

In a recent Facebook post, they displayed a picture of a replica snub nose 357 revolvers confiscated during a recent traffic stop. The post went on to say in recent weeks they’ve noticed more and more people carrying the toy handguns concealed in their waistbands and vehicles. Police say it’s not illegal, but it could end in tragedy when carried in a careless manner.

“It’s dangerous. Cops could think that it’s real and they could die, they could get shot,” said Ceres resident Juan Ochoa.

Some toy guns are replicas of real firearms, looking very realistic, and that’s what police are worried about. They are warning people if you’re pulled over with a replica firearm, keep your hands clearly visible on the steering wheel, comply with police, and never reach for the gun to show the officer that it is a replica.

Sgt. Greg Yotsuya said that’s the biggest worry from law enforcement, having to make a split-second decision that could have life or death consequences.

“It’s something that weighs heavy on all of us,” Yotsuya said. “Nobody wants to take a life especially over a pellet or BB gun, and certainly not over a toy gun.”

In Lodi at TNT Airsoft & Customs, the shelves were lined with replica airsoft handguns and rifles the orange tip, a clear give away they were replicas.

Steve Quincy loaded a handgun with a CO2 cartridge and showed how the cylinder opens and operates like the real thing. It even had realistic-looking bullets which hold the BBs or pellets. The blast of air from the CO2 cartridge makes a soft popping sound when expelled. He loaded the gun in less than 25 seconds and said, “That’s all it takes.”

The Penal code section 417.4 summarizes if an imitation firearm is used in a threatening manner, you could face up to 30 days jail for a misdemeanor. Ceres police wanted to use the Facebook post as an opportunity to educate people to use these guns responsibly.

While it’s not illegal they should be treated like real guns.

Tony Clark, the owner of TNT, emphasized that under California law you must be 18 to purchase a replica gun, but parents have a responsibility to educate and inform kids.

“It relies on the parents,” he said. “Because parents are supposed to teach their kids gun safety. Gun safety is gun safety.“