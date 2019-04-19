Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Despite the warming weather, Discovery Park will remain closed this weekend.
Sacramento Regional Parks shared the news Friday on Twitter, showing photos of water covering the trail in the park.
Howe Avenue and Tiscornia Parks will also remain closed.
Here is a list of Sacramento Regional Parks that will be open this weekend:
- Ambassador Access
- Ancil Hoffman Park
- El Manto
- Gristmill
- Harrington
- Hazel Avenue Access
- River Bend Park
- Rossmoor
- Sacramento Bar
- Sailor Bar
- Sarah Court
- Sunrise Recreation Area
- Watt Avenue
- William Pond
There is no word yet on when Discovery Park will open to the public.