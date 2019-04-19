RIO LINDA (CBS13) — The DUI suspect who hit a pregnant woman in Rio Linda last week has turned himself in, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said Ronny Haines Ward turned himself in at 3 p.m., three days after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Ward has been charged with multiple felonies including DUI causing injury or death. He is being held on $150,000 bail.
Ward struck Ciara Villegas, who was six months pregnant at the time, outside of her home in Rio Linda on April 8. Doctors had to perform an emergency C-section and the baby, Ricky (RJ), was delivered. Baby RJ died two days later.
Villegas is still in critical condition, according to family members.
Ward has declined a breathalyzer at the crash, opting for a blood test instead. It can take up to 30 days to get lab results, and without them, the District Attorney says they simply did not have enough evidence to charge him with a DUI before he was released last week.
Ward is expected in court next week.