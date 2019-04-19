Comments
MERCED COUNTY (CBS13) — Police are looking for a car that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run in Merced County.
California Highway Patrol says it happened on Saturday, April 13 when the body of a woman was found along SB 99 south of South Avenue. That is near the town of Delhi.
The coroner says the woman is 30-year-old Stefanie Newbold of Modesto and that she died after being hit by a vehicle.
Police say they found a side view mirror on the scene that belongs to a black Honda Civic 2006-2009 model.
If you have any information on this deadly accident, you are asked to call (209) 356-6600.