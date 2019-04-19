  • CBS13On Air

By Sara Hodges
Filed Under:Folsom High School, jonah williams, NFL Draft 2019


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Former Folsom standout Jonah Williams is less than a week away from his dreams becoming a reality.

Coming off of an outstanding three-year career at Alabama, Williams is expected to be selected in the top ten of this year’s NFL Draft. Williams has been getting high praise from NFL Scouts across the league, and many mock drafts have the former Bulldog as the highest-graded offensive tackle prospect in the draft.

CBS13 Sports Reporter Sara Hodges has been following his journey and will continue to in Nashville for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Are you going to the 2019 NFL Draft to support your team? Click here to share your journey with CBS13!

