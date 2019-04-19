



(CNN) — It’s Good Friday, a day of mourning for Christians around the world that marks the day Jesus died on the cross.

This Friday is also the first day of Passover, the Jewish holiday celebrating the exodus of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery.

Many Christians observe Good Friday by fasting and attending church services, while Jews mark Passover with a ceremonial meal called the Seder.

Good Friday and Passover aren’t federal holidays, so here’s what’s open and what’s closed.

Open

Most businesses and federal government offices will be open.

US post offices are open, so you’ll still get your mail. UPS and FedEx are open as well, although FedEx Express and FedEx Freight will have modified service.

Major banks will be open as well, although it’s probably worth double-checking for smaller banks.

Closed

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ and bond markets are closed.

These states observe Good Friday as a legal holiday: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

Kentucky observes Good Friday as a half-day and Texas counts it as an optional holiday.

When in doubt about whether a place is open or closed, it’s best to check.

