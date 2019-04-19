Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County District Attorney’s office is looking into complaints about a man harassing women on R Street near Midtown.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County District Attorney’s office is looking into complaints about a man harassing women on R Street near Midtown.
Authorities say 49-year-old Todd Richardson has been arrested three times for the alleged complaints. Richardson was also arrested last week for lewd conduct in a public place.
RELATED: Man Allegedly Terrorizes R Street Employees In Broad Daylight
He is due in court on April 30.