GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – The FAA is investigating after a small plane crashed off the runway at the Nevada County Airport on Friday.
The incident happened around 1:40 p.m., according to the FAA. Authorities say a single-engine CJ-6 went off the runway while landing and crashed.
Two people were on board the plane; both people escaped without injury, local authorities say.
The plane suffered “significant” damage.
Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash. It may take more than a year to find out what exactly caused the crash.