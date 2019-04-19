



— A high-speed chase led to an officer-involved shooting in Wilton Friday afternoon.

Police say the suspect assaulted a SMUD crew near Grant Line and Waterman Road then hopped into their truck and took off, speeding through the backroads of Wilton, trying to avoid police.

“It was kind of scary because I thought we were going to hit, but my sister was like ‘reverse, reverse!’ and I revered so luckily we missed him,” one resident, Haseeb Iqbal, said.

Police say the suspect was going up to 80 miles an hour through fields, bushes, even property.

“If he wanted to he could have hit us. He could hit anyone basically if he really wanted to,” Iqbal said.

The suspect wasn’t letting anything get in his way.

“He ran my mom off the road basically on Dillard. She tried to pull over and she had to go down in the ditch and they all went by,” Brian Slavich said.

Police say the suspect was driving so aggressively, at least one officer started shooting.

“The officers that fired shots we believe feared for his safety as the truck charged toward him,” Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Shaun Hampton said.

Eventually, a deputy laid down spike strips. Once the suspect’s tire went flat, he lost control and drove into a ditch near Highway 99. The suspect was taken to the hospital and will eventually be charged by police.