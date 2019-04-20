  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Fox, wildlife rescue


AUBURN (CBS13) — Three baby foxes are temporarily resting at the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn.

Someone reportedly found the foxes on the side of the road in St. Helena and turned them into the rescue organization.

ALSO: Dog Rescued From Sacramento Weir

California Department of Fish & Wildlife will do genetic testing to determine what kind of foxes they are.

If the foxes are native to California, they will be rehabilitated and released. If they are non-native, the rescue organization says they will go to a sanctuary.

