Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Sacramento, Sacramento News


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police say one person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Fruitridge Road.

It happened Saturday night just before 10:00 p.m. at Mendocino Boulevard.

Police say a car crashed into a pole, killing the passenger. The driver fled the scene.

There is no description of the vehicle or the driver at this time.

