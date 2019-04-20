Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police say one person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Fruitridge Road.
It happened Saturday night just before 10:00 p.m. at Mendocino Boulevard.
Police say a car crashed into a pole, killing the passenger. The driver fled the scene.
There is no description of the vehicle or the driver at this time.