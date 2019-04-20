



— This is the second year of the Cannabis Cup.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to come here to partake.

For some of the attendees, this is all about fun.

But for the vendors, it’s all about the bottom line.

There are about 80 vendors here selling all manner of products related to cannabis.

Each business is from California.

Exhibit booths cost anywhere from $5000 to $30,000.

But it’s looked at as an investment to help stand out in what has become a competitive and crowded market.

“We’re here to get our name out and our brand out to consumers in California,” says Greg Harnett of Amplified Cannabis. “Since it’s become legal has become very competitive and the need to connect with people and let them know who we are has really gotten much more important than it was in years past.”

On the fun side, there’s food, shopping, and plenty of music in store.