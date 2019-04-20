Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Organizers of Sac Pride say artist Lizzo is headlining this year’s event.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Organizers of Sac Pride say artist Lizzo is headlining this year’s event.
The singer/rapper just released her third album to rave reviews last week.
ALSO: Instagram & Snapchat GIF Stirs Controversy During Gay Pride Month
The Sac Pride event is scheduled for June 8 and 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Capitol Mall between 3rd and 7th Streets.
For more information on Sac Pride, click here.