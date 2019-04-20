Filed Under:concert, event, Festival, Gay Pride, lizzo, sac pride, Sacramento, Sacramento News


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Organizers of Sac Pride say artist Lizzo is headlining this year’s event.

The singer/rapper just released her third album to rave reviews last week.

The Sac Pride event is scheduled for June 8 and 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Capitol Mall between 3rd and 7th Streets.

