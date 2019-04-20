Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Lincoln Police and the Placer County Sheriff’s Department posted a video on their Facebook pages on Saturday showing a homemade pipe bomb and a Placer County hazardous device technician carefully collecting the device off of M street.
The event happened Thursday.
Lincoln Police say they have confirmed the device did have explosive material inside and the fuse had been lit and partially burned, but not enough to cause an explosion.
They say someone who lives on the street first spotted it and called them about it.
There are still no answers as to who left the bomb there or why.