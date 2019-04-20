WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Tow trucks drivers from across the region gathered to remember the couple whose truck plunged into the Sacramento River last month.

“The towing industry comes together to show respect for fallen drivers,” says “tow truck driver Rob Firster.

During an emotional and somber procession this morning, dozens of trucks gathered near the site where a tow truck plunged off the Pioneer Bridge and into the Sacramento River.

Shalvinesh and Rosylen Sharma died in the accident.

Following the crash, multiple agencies tried to pull the tow truck to the surface but the water was just too cold and swift.

After weeks of waiting, it was a private diving company that pulled the truck from the river last Sunday.

Now drivers gathered together one last time to pay their respects to the family.

“We are a strong family we come together in good and bad times,” says tow truck driver Luis Martinez. “And also to show we appreciate it when we’re out on the freeways working. Slow down or pull over to the side, just give us a chance to go back home.”

