SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man is behind bars, charged with felony driving under the influence, following a fatal crash in South Sacramento on Saturday night.
It happened on Franklin Boulevard and Idaho Drive around 9:00 p.m.
Police say 35-year-old Allen Veng crashed into another car, killing its driver and injuring two passengers.
Police have not yet released the name of the victim.
If you have any information about this crash, police want to hear from you. You are asked to call (916) 808-5471.