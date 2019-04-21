Comments
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Friday was a busy day for the California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations.
A helicopter assisted in locating three swimmers who became stuck on a rock outcropping along the Middle Fork of the American River. Placer County rescue crews managed to get the swimmers off of the rock safely.
Just after that, the chopper crew hoisted an injured mountain biker for a trail and landed him on Old Foresthill Road.
That mountain biker was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment to various injuries.