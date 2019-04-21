By Sara Hodges
49ers, Nashville, NFL Draft, Raiders, Sports


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The NFL draft starts Thursday in Nashville and CBS13 will be there.

Sports anchor Sara Hodges will be in Music City, reporting on who the Raiders and 49ers select.

She’ll also be watching out for former Folsom star Jonah Williams, who is expected to be a top 10 pick.

If you are going to be in Nashville for the draft, let Sara know. You can reach her at snhodges@cbs.com.

