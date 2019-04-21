Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The NFL draft starts Thursday in Nashville and CBS13 will be there.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The NFL draft starts Thursday in Nashville and CBS13 will be there.
Sports anchor Sara Hodges will be in Music City, reporting on who the Raiders and 49ers select.
ALSO: Former Folsom Bulldog Jonah Williams Is Heading To The NFL Draft
She’ll also be watching out for former Folsom star Jonah Williams, who is expected to be a top 10 pick.
If you are going to be in Nashville for the draft, let Sara know. You can reach her at snhodges@cbs.com.