SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A man is behind bars for, according to police, waving what looked like a handgun at cars in San Joaquin County.
They say 26-year-old Ernest Pickens was waving an airsoft pistol at traffic near Copperopolis and Tulsa Roads.
Deputies arrested Pickens and booked him into the San Joaquin County Jail.
He’s being charged exhibiting an imitation firearm in a threatening manner.