RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Fans of the Oakland A’s will gather at the Capitol on Monday afternoon to voice their support for a new ballpark at Jack London Square.
They’ll be there backing Assembly Bill 1191, which supports the development on the new park, as well as housing, and retail.
Fans will be meeting at 10th and L Streets at 1:30 p.m.
Team President Dave Kaval will reportedly be at the rally.