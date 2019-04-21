ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Two officers and a suspect were hurt in an early morning officer-involved shooting late Saturday night.
Elk Grove Police said an officer responded to a burglary call of an RV on Tegan Road where he encountered a male and female, around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.
The male reportedly took off running, initiating a chase on foot that ended in the Walgreens parking lot at Laguna and Franklin.
Police said an officer fired shots at the Laguna and Franklin location. The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting. The two officers struck sustained non-life-threatening injuries and will be okay, according to EGPD.
Officials said a firearm was located at the scene but it is still unclear if the suspect fired any shots.
The incident remains under investigation.