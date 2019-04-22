  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:burns, Roseville News

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A woman is in critical condition with life-threatening burns that she received from her partner, say police.

On Saturday around 10:55 p.m., police were called to a home in the 1800 block of South Cirby Way. There, they found a woman who was severely burned. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Roseville police.

Through the course of their investigation, police discovered the woman’s partner, Richard R. Frederiksen, 48, of Roseville, may have intentionally burned her, according to a police department statement.

The victim remains in critical condition.

Fredericksen was taken into custody. He is being held at South Placer Jail on charges of attempted murder and inflicting corporal injury.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s