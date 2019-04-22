



— If you thought we had high water on rivers now, just wait because it’s about to get higher. Water is running harder and colder due the large snowpack. That means sections of the American River could prove treacherous because surviving after a few minutes in what’s called ‘liquid snow’ could be deadly.

“This is one of the highest water years we have seen in the last three decades,” said Nathan Rangel with Raft California.

Experts say the fifth largest snowpack in the state has outdoor enthusiasts flocking to the American river.

“It gets colder because there’s so much more snow where it’s coming from — it’s going over the reservoir. It’s not staying there and warming up like it does in the summertime,” Rangel said.

The south fork of the American River is the most popular for rafting on the west coast. But the middle fork and north fork, deemed level 4 or expert level, will be even more dangerous this year because of a record snowpack.

“Two years ago we had similar snow levels but because of that cold content built into that snowpack, it’s taking longer for snow to ripen and see higher flows,” said Andrew Reising with the Department of Water Resources.

As a result, Rangel is taking extra safety precautions. Not only will you have to know how to swim, wear a wet suit, life jacket, and helmet while rafting, there will also be extra crews out on the water.

“When we have higher water we run extra safety boats, more kayakers, and do more screening with people,” said Rangel.