Filed Under:Fire, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a fire at a recycling plant at the Port of Stockton.

According to Port of Stockton director, Richard Aschieris, paper recycling plant Cencal caught fire. Aschieris said the fire department told him it is a 3-alarm fire.

Officials at Cencal said the facility processes cardboard, plastics, and office paper. There are 10-15 employees at the facility, and all have been evacuated. So far, no injuries have been reported.

The fire is reportedly contained inside the building.

This is a developing story.

