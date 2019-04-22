Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a fire at a recycling plant at the Port of Stockton.
According to Port of Stockton director, Richard Aschieris, paper recycling plant Cencal caught fire. Aschieris said the fire department told him it is a 3-alarm fire.
Officials at Cencal said the facility processes cardboard, plastics, and office paper. There are 10-15 employees at the facility, and all have been evacuated. So far, no injuries have been reported.
The fire is reportedly contained inside the building.
This is a developing story.