  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Easter Bunny, Florida, talkers

ORLANDO (CBS Local) – Video of an Easter bunny brawling in Orlando is going viral.

The identity of the person wearing the bunny suit is unknown, but he looks hopping mad as he was caught on video throwing several punches at a man in downtown Orlando near on Sunday night.

An Orlando police officer eventually stepped in to break up the fight. Instagram user Workfth posted the video.

You can hear people chanting in the crowd, “Kick his a**!” Another person yells, “Go, Easter Bunny, go!”

After the officer pulls the fluffy vigilante off the man, he does a little shadowboxing and chest bumps someone in the crowd.

It is unknown if any charges were filed in connection with the brawl.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s