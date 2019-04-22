SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The bill to end hair discrimination passed another hurdle on its way to becoming law Monday.
The Senate approved the bill, SB 188 authored by Senator Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles), designed to end discrimination against natural hairstyles such as braids, dreadlocks, and twists in the workplace and K-12 public and charter schools.
Currently, there are no legal protections for people being discriminated against because of certain hairstyles, but this new proposed law could change that.
READ ALSO: Bill To Defend ‘Protective Hairstyles’ From Discrimination Passes First Committee
This comes after an incident sparked outrage in December when a white referee forced a black high school wrestler to cut off his dreadlocks or forfeit his match. The athlete was already wearing a cover over his hair, but the referee said that was not enough.
The wrestler eventually agreed to the impromptu haircut and went on to win the match, but some called the incident discriminatory.
If the CROWN (Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair) Act becomes law, people will not have to make such difficult decisions about their appearance.
The bill now goes to the Assembly for approval before heading to the governor’s desk.