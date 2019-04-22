PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A Placerville transient was arrested Sunday in a stabbing incident near 1676 Broadway Drive.
Police said they received a call of an assault in progress around 12:40 p.m. Sunday and found two male subjects on Broadway Drive, one was lying in the roadway and the other was waiting nearby.
Witnesses reportedly told police the subject in the roadway had been stabbed by the subject walking around. The man sustained multiple stab wounds to his abdominal area and was airlifted to a Sacramento-area hospital. Police said he was in critical condition at the time of his release.
The other subject, 40-year-old Jason Lamar, was taken to Marshall Hospital for injuries he sustained during the physical altercation.
Lamar reportedly told officers that Jeremy Cook, the other subject, had approached him while he was walking on Broadway Drive and punched him in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.
Cook then allegedly began hitting Lamar repeatedly in the head until Lamar took out his pocket knife and stabbed cook several times.
Lamar was booked into the El Dorado County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.