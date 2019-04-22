



— A 14-year-old suspect was arrested Monday in Auburn for criminal threats toward Placer High School, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Police said a parent came to the department on Sunday with his 15-year-old son to report some suspicious texts he saw on his son’s phone. The messages reportedly indicated that another teen was planning a school shooting at Placer High School.

On Monday, police arrested the 14-year-old juvenile subject for criminal threats.

Police said both subjects are students at Inspire Learning Academy.

“The safety of our children, schools, and community is paramount and protecting them is our top priority. We take all reports of threats seriously which is why we investigated this so quickly,” said Auburn Police Chief Kinnan. “We encourage parents and guardians to talk with their children and to stay engaged in their lives including going through their electronic devices and social media so that you know who they are talking with and what the conversations are about.”

In light of this incident, the police department is suggesting parents ensure they are secure all firearms from juveniles as required by law.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Police said they do not believe anyone else is involved nor are there any outstanding threats to the community.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact our Criminal Investigations Division at 530-823-4237 extension 207 or the Communication Center 24-hours/day at 530-823-4234.