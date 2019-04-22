



— Police are investigating the man accused of harassing women in a busy Sacramento neighborhood. Now we’re learning about the laundry list of cases on his record.

The accused suspect, Todd Richardson, 49, has been arrested three times and then released from police custody.

Every business on the block of R Street has a “no trespass” warrant against him. But even so, business owners said he was seen outside one of the restaurants just three days ago, and still hasn’t spent time in jail.

“As someone with young girls, I also have a 16-year-old who comes down here, so that is really worrisome,” said Christa Baez of Sacramento.

Multiple women have reported that Richardson has been harassing and following them in recent weeks. The owner of a salon on R Street caught Richardson on video and reported it to police.

He was seen back in the area just days later.

“You wouldn’t expect for someone to do something like that, where there’s a lot of people,” said Yareni Herrera.

CBS13 checked Richardson’s record which shows he has 21 cases on file, dating back to 2014. The charges range from being drunk in public to indecent exposure. Most of the charges have been dismissed, leaving only a few active cases.

One of those is a warrant issued April 10th, after a woman reported to California Highway Patrol that Richardson was seen exposing himself outside the Department of Transportation building on 14th Street. That case has been turned over to the District Attorneys Office.

Marina Lopez is worried about her friend who works in the area.

“It’s just scary because there’s so many people out there in this area walking around by themselves,” Lopez said.

The incidents often happen in broad daylight and are then reported to the police. Police said Richardson is often ticketed for trespassing, a misdemeanor, and then let go.

Some of the women we spoke with say it’s not fair that it’s them who have to be on high alert, while he is walking free. Richardson has a court date to address that warrant, he is scheduled to face a Judge April 30th.