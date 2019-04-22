Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — According to a TMZ report, the new Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton is being sued by a woman for sexual assault. TMZ cited legal documents obtained on the matter.
In the suit, Kelly Tennant, a sports reporter, says the alleged incident happened in May of 2017.
According to the suit, Tenant went to Walton’s hotel and he convinced her to come to his room so they could discuss the book. She reportedly claims when she got to his room, he pinned her to the bed and forced kisses on her neck, face, and chest.
The suit also said she claims she screamed for him to stop and tried to free herself and eventually let her go.
CBS13 has reached out to the Kings for comment but have not heard back.
This is a developing story.