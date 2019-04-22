



— You’ve probably seen the show “Cops” or “Live PD”, well now, you have the firefighter version, featuring some of Sacramento’s own firefighters.

The Sacramento firefighters will be seen across the country as part of a new documentary series called “Live Rescue” on A&E.

“We’ve been watching cop shows for years and we all love the police, but let’s face it. Fire is America’s heroes,” said Sacramento Fire Department Captain Keith Wade.

Sacramento Fire is one of the few departments featured in the new series, and our local team is pretty confident about how they stack up. For eight weeks, crews will be following firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs.

The show airs live rescues from across the country on Monday Nights. The producers pick the most exciting action happening at that moment, and that’s what you see, live on television.

“Obviously we’re in a competition with these other agencies. We want to look the best. We already believe we are the best, so I think we’ve got a leg up when it comes to that,” Captain Wade said.

It’s a chance to show the community what our local department does every day. They can tell their story, from the front seat of an ambulance, as they put their lives on the line and rush to save others.

“We want people to see what we do on a daily basis and know that they’re fire department is there for them at all times. We’re just really excited and we think it’s going to be great,” Captain Wade said.

The television crew has been here for a few weeks already, getting things ready for the premiere. They are also riding along with the department throughout the week, shooting other rescues. That way, if there are a few minutes without anything going on during the live show, they can still show you some action.