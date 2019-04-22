  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cochese Stevens, Khalil Sabree, Sacramento News


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Deputies have arrested two men who are accused of a north Sacramento shooting last November that left one person dead.

On November 29, 2018, at 8:22 p.m., two people being shot in the 7100 block of Flanders Way in north Sacramento. One of the victims, 86-year-old John Barton, died.

Khalil Sabree (credit: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

A sheriff’s department investigation led authorities to two suspects: 23-year-old Khalil Sabree of Elk Grove and 27-year-old Cochese Stevens of Oakland.

Stevens was arrested on December 4, 2018. Sabree, who was already in custody on unrelated charges, was arrested on April 15, 2019.

Both suspects are in custody in the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s